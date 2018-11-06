OPP investigating death of 75-year-old man after gunshots heard
OPP officers are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man at a home in Clarence-Rockland, Ont.
Police responded to reports of gunshots Tuesday
Police and paramedics responded to a call of possible gunshots at a private home in the community on Tuesday.
The man was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.
Another man is in custody.
OPP officers are continuing their investigation and are promising more information when it becomes available.