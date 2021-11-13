OPP charge 2 men in death of Brockville-area man last year

Police have charged two men in the death of another man in the Brockville area after more than a year-long investigation.

Officers and paramedics were called to a home on Kitley Line Eight, in the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley, where they found Donald Edward Armstrong, 51, dead on Sept. 20, 2020, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wrote in a news release Friday.

On Wednesday, police arrested two men aged 35 and 43 from the township. They were both charged with one count each of criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessaries of life and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

The 35-year-old was also charged with manslaughter.

They have been released and are next set to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Police have not released further details about Armstrong's death.

The Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley is approximately 115 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.