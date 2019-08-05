Driver charged with using vehicle as ram to escape arrest

A 20-year-old man from Niagara Falls, Ont., is facing multiple charges after police say a suspect damaged Ontario Provincial Police vehicles and assaulted two officers while trying to flee early Saturday morning.

The vehicle involved i the incident had earlier been pursued by Sûreté du Québec, a chase that ended between the Quebec and Ontario border, according to detective Sgt. Greg Smith with the OPP.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, OPP found the car parked east of Cornwall, Ont., in the Glen Walter area of South Glengarry, Ont.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene by ramming OPP vehicles that had blocked him on the highway, Smith said.

Both the accused and the officers sustained minor injuries.

The man is charged with:

Two counts of assault with a weapon.

Two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

One count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

One count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Four counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

One count of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

One count of driving while under suspension.

Two counts of mischief.

He is being held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.