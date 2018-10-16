OPP issue warning over fake campaign donation requests
Bancroft OPP are warning about a new scam that appears to be preying on people's civic engagement.
Several Bancroft, Ont., residents solicited for money, OPP say
Police said several residents complained after receiving emails soliciting donations to local political campaigns. Recipients were asked to send payment via e-transfer, but when police followed up they discovered the requests didn't actually come from the campaigns.
OPP are encouraging anyone looking to donate to a political campaign to contact the campaign directly before sending money.