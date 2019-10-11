Man, 65, dead in boat crash

One man is dead after two boats collided on Bob's Lake in South Frontenac Township Thursday night, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP and paramedics responded to the collision shortly before 7 p.m. The crash involved two passenger motorboats.

Killed in the crash was Siyeng Iv, 65, from Stoney Creek, Ont.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Bob's Lake is 125 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.