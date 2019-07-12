1 killed in Highway 401 crash near Belleville, Ont.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 401 that has claimed one life.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the highway, just past Shannonville Road.

In addition to the fatality, the crash — which involved several tractor-trailers — has also left multiple people with serious injuries.

As of 5:30 p.m., the highway was closed in the eastbound direction and is expected to remain that way until at least Saturday morning.

OPP are encouraging anyone travelling east on Highway 401 to head north on Highway 37 and then east on Highway 7 to get around the crash.