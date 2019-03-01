1 dead in crash on Highway 401 west of Cornwall, Ont.

A man from West Virginia is dead following a collision on Highway 401 Friday afternoon.

OPP from the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment were called just before 4 p.m. to a collision in the westbound lanes of the highway between Moulinette Road and Dickinson Drive in South Stormont Township, Ont.

OPP say the man was travelling west when his vehicle left the highway and entered the median, for reasons that have not been determined.

Jeffery Alan McCullen, from West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 6 p.m., officers were still on scene investigating the crash and police have closed the westbound lanes between Moulinette Road and Dickinson Drive.