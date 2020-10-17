Man, 77, killed in 4-vehicle crash near Napanee

Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

A 77-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash Friday evening on County Road 2 in Greater Napanee, Ont.

Crash closed stretch of County Road 2 for several hours

CBC News ·
Lawrence Batchilder, 77, of Loyalist Township, Ont., was declared dead after a four-vehicle collision Friday night in Greater Napanee, Ont. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

The OPP's Lennox & Addington County detachment were called to the scene, east of Little Creek Road, at around 5 p.m. after an eastbound car and three westbound vehicles collided in the westbound lane.

Two drivers were taken to hospital, OPP said.

The driver of the eastbound car, Lawrence Batchilder of Loyalist Township, Ont., was declared dead, police said.

County Road 2 was closed for several hours after the crash but has now reopened. Police continue to investigate.

