OPP use facial reconstruction in bid to crack cold case

Ontario Provincial Police have released a clay reconstruction of a long-dead person's face, hoping to identify human remains found in 1989.

Discovered west of Kingston, Ont., the remains are believed to be those of a 35- to 55-year-old man.

In partnership with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner, OPP are hoping the reconstruction will prompt family, friends, former co-workers or other members of the public to come forward with new information that could help identify the body.

The remains were found Oct. 21, 1989, in a ditch on the north side of County Road 14 in the Stone Mills Township, three kilometres east of the village of Enterprise, Ont. The man's hands had been bound and his mouth gagged.

According to police, it was estimated the body had been in the ditch for roughly two weeks before being found. His facial features had decomposed, making it difficult to determine the man's age or nationality.

This dinstinctive 'evil eye' pendant was found with the body, OPP said Thursday. (OPP)

'Evil eye' pendant

The body was found wearing an "evil eye" pendant attached to a gold chain with a safety pin. Experts in forensic anthropological analysis said the remains suggest the man was of South Asian descent.

He had black balding hair and was wearing a white short-sleeved Pierre Cardin dress shirt under a medium-size red and blue Hunt Club sweater featuring a red, black and grey diamond pattern. He wore grey socks with blue and red stripes, and black size 8½ loafers.

OPP said to date, their investigation has failed to identify of the man. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the death of the unidentified victim.

Anyone with information about the case can contact a dedicated missing persons hotline at 1-877-934-6363 or send an email to opp.isb.resolve@opp.ca.