Ottawa Public Library reveals most requested books of 2019

The Ottawa Public Library (OPL) is offering a peek at what the city is reading by revealing its most requested books of 2019.

The list covers the top 10 adult, teen and children's books requested between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1.

Books on the list range from memoirs written by such well-known public figures as Michelle Obama to classic children's series like Harry Potter and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Three of the top 10 books on the adult list are historical novels that focus on the stories set during or just after the Second World War.

The library says some of the titles owe their popularity to the fact that they won awards, such 2018 Giller Prize-winner Washington Black by Esi Edugyan. Four of the books on the teen list were nominated in the Best Young Adult Fiction category for the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards.

At least one book, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, was boosted from obscurity thanks to the endorsement of Reese Witherspoon, who selected it for her book club.

See below for the full list and learn more on the Ottawa Public Library's website:

Adult

Becoming, by Michelle Obama Educated: A Memoir, by Tara Westover Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens Washington Black: A Novel, by Esi Edugyan 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote to Chaos, by Jordan B. Peterson Normal People: A Novel, by Sally Rooney The Tattooist of Auschwitz: A Novel, by Heather Morris Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, by Yuval Noah Harari The Huntress: A Novel, by Kate Quinn The Lost Girl of Paris, by Pam Jenoff

Teen

To All the Boys I've Loved Before, by Jenny Han The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas Children of Blood and Bone, by Tomi Adeyemi On the Come Up, by Angie Thomas Five Feet Apart, by Rachael Lippincott This Sun Is Also A Star, by Nicola Yoon King of Scars, by Leigh Bardugo Children of Virtue and Vengeance, by Tomi Adeyemi Two Can Keep a Secret, by Karen M. McManus The Book Thief, by Markus Zusak

Children