Ottawa firefighters responding to more overdose calls 

In addition to residential fire calls and traffic accidents, Ottawa firefighters are increasingly finding themselves on the front lines of the city's growing opioid crisis.

Between January and June 2023, Ottawa firefighters administered roughly 80 doses of the opioid medication naloxone, according to Ottawa Fire media relations officer Nicolas DeFazio. The number of drug calls handled by firefighters is growing, especially downtown, he adds.

As the crisis intensifies, firefighters have been trained to administer naloxone in order to assist their paramedic counterparts.

It's been a helpful partnership, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

Once on scene, firefighters might also need to initiate other lifesaving measures such as CPR, ventilation or defibrillation, as naloxone tends to lose its effectiveness if the heart has stopped beating, says Deschamps.

A naloxone kit comes with two doses of Narcan, gloves, a breathing barrier, and instructions on how to administer the doses to a person who has overdosed. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

From the start of January 2023 to the end of July 2023, paramedics administered naloxone to 314 people, compared to 330 patients in all of 2022. Deschamps says he expects record numbers by year's end.

With paramedics responding to more than 1,100 opioid overdoses alone, the problem is most certainly on the rise, he says.

'This is a new thing': Firefighters adapt to uptick in naloxone response Duration 0:40 Nicholas DeFazio, spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services, says firefighters are trained and ready to handle the increased calls for administering naloxone for overdoses.

More support needed

The problem isn't just confined to the ByWard Market, according to Deschamps.

Paramedics report overdoses throughout the city and in addition to tainted drugs, people are overdosing on counterfeit prescription drugs laced with fentanyl, he says.

As a result, more resources are needed to fight the problem, says DeFazio.

Firefighters are also responding to other calls, including fires, so when medical calls rise, it takes up more of their time, he adds.

Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says paramedics are handing out naloxone kits to people who might need them in the future. (Radio-Canada/Martin Blais) So, to try and get a handle on things, paramedics have started dispensing naloxone kits to people who might need them.

Deschamps himself recalls a Sunday on the job where a bystander had administered naloxone on someone. With no pharmacy nearby, he gave her a replacement kit so she wouldn't have to go find another one herself.

Radio-Canada asked mayor Mark Sutcliffe to comment on the issue but he wasn't immediately available for an interview.