Ottawa firefighters responding to more opioid overdoses

Nicholas DeFazio, spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services, says firefighters are trained and ready to handle the increased calls for administering naloxone for overdoses.

In addition to fire calls and traffic accidents, Ottawa firefighters are increasingly finding themselves on the front lines of the city's growing opioid crisis, especially downtown.

Between January and June 2023, Ottawa firefighters administered roughly 80 doses of the opioid medication naloxone, according to Ottawa Fire Services media relations officer Nicolas DeFazio.

As the crisis intensifies, firefighters have been trained to administer naloxone to assist their paramedic counterparts.

It's been a helpful partnership, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

He said firefighters might also need to initiate other lifesaving measures such as CPR or ventilation.

Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says paramedics are handing out naloxone kits to people who might need them in the future. (Martin Blais/Radio-Canada)

In the first seven months of this year, paramedics administered naloxone to 314 people, compared to 330 patients in all of 2022. Deschamps said he expects record numbers this year.

With paramedics responding to more than 1,100 opioid overdoses alone, the problem is most certainly on the rise, he said.

A problem for years

The opioid crisis has been growing for years and is tied to a number of socioeconomic factors.

One of its roots is the way drugs such as morphine, OxyContin and fentanyl were prescribed in the 1990s under the false belief they didn't lead to a high risk of addiction.

When how they were prescribed and designed changed, people turned to street drugs, which can include extremely powerful opioids when users aren't expecting them.

Naloxone is a synthetic drug that blocks opiate receptors in the brain, which can temporarily reverse an overdose.

A naloxone kit comes with two doses of Narcan, gloves, a breathing barrier, and instructions on how to administer the doses to a person who has overdosed. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Ottawa's problem isn't just confined to the ByWard Market, according to Deschamps.

Paramedics report overdoses throughout the city and in addition to tainted drugs, people are overdosing on counterfeit prescription drugs laced with fentanyl, he said.

DeFazio said that means more resources are needed to fight the problem.

To try and get a handle on things, paramedics have started dispensing naloxone kits to people who might need them.

Deschamps himself recalls a Sunday on the job where a bystander had administered naloxone on someone. With no pharmacy nearby, he gave her a replacement kit so she wouldn't have to go find another one herself.

Radio-Canada asked Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to comment on the issue but he wasn't immediately available for an interview.