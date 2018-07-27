Father of addicted son wages awareness campaign in Gananoque, Ont.

When John White went for a walk one day on the street in front of his home in Gananoque, Ont., he saw his adult son, thin and gaunt, crying to himself.

The 40-year-old man, struggling with an opioid addiction, told his father for the first time that day that something was wrong, that he was feeling very ill.

White placed some money into his son's hand, told him to get something eat, and realized that as his father, he needed to speak up.

"It has been hitting me very hard recently, seeing it happening and not being vocal," White told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning earlier this week. "[I've watched a] drug dealer put his hands on his shoulder and tell him, 'It's OK, it [opioids] will be here soon.' ... It broke my heart. I knew I had to do something."

White's son is one of many people across Canada struggling with an opioid addiction.

And White is now waging a one-man social media campaign to share his family's story and bring attention to the small town's opioid problem, he said.

'It's not a police problem per se,' chief says

White is advocating for police to be more aggressive in the fight against drug trafficking in his community, and for improved services for people battling addictions.

"I have the highest respect for our police force, but if they can catch a speeder every day, the same speeder, day after day, going 10 km/h over, but yet they let these dealers go because they're only dealing small quantities, that's not right," he said.

White doesn't think police are doing enough to deal with the problem because he said many traffickers are well known for their activities and yet are still able to continue.

Gananoque police Chief Garry Hull said the opioid problem in his town is no worse than in any other similar community in Ontario, and dismissed claims that policing alone is to blame.

"It's not a police problem per se, it's a societal problem, it's a problem with the courts, it's a problem with how we treat these people," Hull told Ontario Morning. "This isn't a police state where we can just walk up to individuals and shake them down on the street. Everybody, regardless of their plight in life, have certain rights."

'I'm not going to give up'

White is hoping his campaign will make parents more aware of drug problems their children may be facing, adding he learned about his own son's addiction by accident.

It's just not my son. It's other people's children [too]. - John White, father of son battling an opioid addiction

"He was not the young, energetic, enthusiastic man that I once knew ... He was becoming very distant, he was losing a lot of weight, he was not coherent," he said.

"Every parent should stay close to their children, we should never get too busy."

Over the past several days, after an incident that brought his son to hospital, White said he's gotten a little better.

"He has had his first sleep in nine days, he showered, he shaved, he's eating, we are hoping he is on the road to success," White said.

"But I'm not going to give up because it's just not my son, it's other people's children, [too]."