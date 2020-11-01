5 new COVID-9 deaths in Ottawa, highest case total in 3 weeks

Public health officials in Ottawa are reporting five deaths from COVID-19 Sunday and 132 new cases — the highest one-day total since early October.

The city's daily numbers haven't been this high since Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed 183 cases on Oct. 8.

Ottawa's death toll now stands at 328.

There have been 7,132 cases reported in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with 6,042 now considered resolved.

There are 762 active cases, 58 more than what OPH reported yesterday and 60 more than were reported this time last week.

Older Ottawans test positive

The reports from OPH don't necessarily reflect how many people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day the statistics are made public.

Rather, they indicate the number of new cases OPH is notified of as of 2 p.m. the previous day.

Close to half of all the cases reported Sunday were in older Ottawans: 19 people in their 70s, 19 more in their 80s, and 21 cases in people 90 or older.

There are 51 people hospitalized with the virus, four of whom are in intensive care, as well as 45 active outbreaks at city institutions like long-term care facilities and child-care centres.

2 more deaths in western Quebec

In western Quebec, officials reported 35 new cases of the virus Sunday and two new deaths.

The region has had 2,514 cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths since the pandemic began.

Ontario reported 977 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with nine new deaths confirmed for the third straight day.

The new data brings Ontario's death toll to 3,145 victims. More than 65,000 of the province's roughly 77,000 cases since the start of the pandemic are now resolved.