5 more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as recoveries keep climbing

Another five people have died from the COVID-19 respiratory illness, according to Ottawa Public Health's Saturday report.

The city's death toll now sits at 194.

The public health authority also confirmed 21 new cases Saturday, bringing the total reported in Ottawa to 1,774. So far, 1,355 of those cases have recovered – roughly 76 per cent.

There are also 21 ongoing outbreaks at institutions across the city.

More than 22K cases in Ontario

Ontario reported 391 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total cases in the province to 22,313.

According to official figures provided by the Ontario health ministry, there have been 1,858 deaths in Ontario from COVID-19, although data collected by CBC News from local public health units indicates at least 1,939 people have died.

The ministry says 975 people are currently hospitalized, with 180 in intensive care units — and 135 of those patients are on ventilators.

A total of 17,020 people have recovered from the virus in Ontario.

In the Outaouais, another 14 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, bringing the total there to 381.