Can you have a beer with a bud in your driveway?

For those of us who like to know the rules — and we cut a wide swath in bureaucracy-heavy Ottawa — this week has delivered a bit of confusion about what's allowed on the physical distancing front.

Most of us thought we had it figured out. At the start of our month of serious-business distancing (yes, it's only been a month), there was some uncertainty. Then for successive weeks, the doctrine was drummed into us: Don't use the parks except to walk through them; only go out for essential stuff like groceries or medical appointments; go outside for exercise, but keep two metres away from people you don't live with.

But on Tuesday's daily COVID-19 Zoom update, Ottawa's associate medical officer of health told reporters — in the mildest way possible — that he was hearing about people looking for "loopholes" around physical distancing.

Dr. Brent Moloughney said he'd heard a number of scenarios testing the technicalities of the guidelines.

"Can I have a beer with my neighbours if we sit six feet apart? Or can I visit my friend's house if we stay outside and keep a distance of six feet or more feet in [the] driveway or in [the] yard?" recounted Moloughney.

"Our main message is stay home."

Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa's associate medical officer of health, said physical distancing can take a toll on mental health and encouraged residents to find other ways to maintain social relationships. 1:42

Apparently, that was too much for many. Media reports of his gentle admonition elicited hundreds of reactions online and on social media, and even Mayor Jim Watson said he's received "a lot of feedback on this issue."

So, the very next day, on Wednesday's local COVID-19 briefing, officials found themselves backtracking somewhat.

Ottawa's top doc Vera Etches told reporters that, of course, they could chat with their neighbours as long as they kept the requisite distance apart.

(To be fair to Moloughney, he didn't forbid next-door-neighbours to talk over the fence — that was an example used by a reporter.)

And Watson — who's not on the call every day — found it necessary to be even more explicit.

"If you and your neighbour are having a beer or a lemonade and you're at the end of your driveway six feet apart, two metres apart, then enjoy," he told reporters. "No one's going to bother you."

Public health has been consistent

It may seem like Ottawa's top officials were forced to flip-flop on consecutive days. It certainly wasn't Ottawa Public Health's finest communications moment.

Still, it wasn't really backtracking, and here's why.

For some time now, the message has been clear. We're supposed to stay home as much as possible. Unless we're sick or under quarantine, we are encouraged to go out every day for exercise either alone, or with someone from your household.

But are you supposed to invite someone over for a beer, or as the mayor suggests, a lemonade? No health official has ever suggested anything of the sort at any news briefing.

Vera Etches, Ottawa’s chief medical officer of health, said speaking with neighbours from a distance of at least two metres is alright, though residents should treat “each interaction with another person as a potential risk for transmission.” 1:05

Here's the thing, though: If you want to do that, no one can stop you. Under the province's state of emergency, gatherings of more than five people are banned. The declaration has shut down a huge array of businesses and public amenities, including parks. The official rules, however, are silent on groups of fewer than five, and say nothing about keeping two metres apart.

So if you and four of your neighbours want to stand around socializing, knock yourself out — as far as the letter of the law goes, you're allowed. The city's bylaw officers won't fine you, as they have no grounds to do so.

But don't expect public health officials to give you their blessing. They urge us to stay apart as much as is humanly possible, in order to slow the spread of this deadly virus — a measure that seems to be working, with the number of hospitalizations and patients in ICU beds relatively stable.

What Moloughney was trying to convey is that the city's leaders don't want to encourage behaviour that could lead to larger gatherings.

Byron Avenue is closed to all non-local vehicles so that people can exercise more safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. OPH is OK with the road closures, as long as people keep their distance. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Consider that Etches, despite being an avid runner herself, was non-committal when asked about plans by both the National Capital Commission and the city to turn parts of downtown roadways over to pedestrians and cyclists.

Etches wasn't directly involved in the operational decision to devote roadways to bikes and foot traffic, but she added that, from a physical distancing standpoint, "if it looks like it's an impossible situation, we'll say that."

Ottawa's chief medical officer may have a pleasant demeanour, but she does not mince words. She told reporters that groups in parking lots or driveways is deeply worrying because we know COVID-19 can be spread by those with no symptoms. And while most of us are striving to be careful with our own handwashing and personal contacts, we don't know for certain who might be carrying the deadly virus.

"We need to continue to treat each interaction with another person as a potential risk for transmission, which is challenging," said Etches.

And if everyone is a potential risk, doesn't that include someone you might be tempted to invite over for beer or lemonade? That might not be a rule for us to obey, but it may be a warning to live by.