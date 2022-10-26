Flu vaccine clinics to launch in Ottawa for toddlers, newcomers

Ottawa Public Health will begin vaccinating young children aged six months to two years old and their families at community clinics starting next week to prepare for a winter season with more influenza than usual.

Parents of children in this age range can book vaccination appointments online or over the phone for their family starting Oct. 31. The community flu vaccine clinics will run from Nov. 1 to 5 at rotating locations across the city.

People are required to wear masks at public health clinical settings, including the flu shot clinics. Newcomers and individuals without OHIP cards can also access the flu shot at these vaccination clinics.

Starting Nov. 1, the general public can also get their annual flu shot from their pharmacy or doctor's office.

Experts say it is important to get vaccinated as soon as possible because Canada's flu season begins at the end of October and more people could get sick this year than the last flu season.

People who are at a higher risk of complications related to influenza, such as seniors or those with chronic conditions, can already book a vaccination appointment at their pharmacies and other health-care providers, said public health.

If a person becomes sick with any respiratory illness, including influenza or COVID-19, they can get the influenza vaccine as soon as they recover.

According to public health officials, adults and children older than five can receive the influenza and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. As a precaution, children aged six months to five years old should not receive any additional vaccines 14 days before or after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.