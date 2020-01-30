Officials confirm negative test result for Ottawa coronavirus case

Testing for Ottawa's first suspected coronavirus case has come back negative, Ottawa Public Health has confirmed.

Toronto's Public Health Ontario Laboratory, which completed the testing, informed the city's public health agency Thursday that an Ottawa individual who underwent testing for the virus received a negative result.

OPH was first made aware of the testing on Tuesday.

Further details about the case will not be made public, OPH said, to protect the individual's privacy.

The health agency said it was not aware of any other confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases in Ottawa.

Officials recommend checking out Ontario's webpage for coronavirus for the latest updates regarding cases in the province.

Health officials are asking anyone who has recently travelled to the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province — or been in contact with someone who has — to call ahead to local hospitals to bypass the emergency room in order to receive treatment in isolation.