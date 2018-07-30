More than 20 patients kept waiting for urgent operations in Hull

An Outaouais man who broke his arm during a highway crash is wondering why he had to wait six days for surgery, repeatedly fasting, with no indication of when he would head to the operating room.

It's a situation that's far from unique at the hospital, where an influx of orthopedic patients has left more than 20 patients waiting for urgent surgeries.

Jean-Pierre Martel's van was struck by a truck on Highway 148 on July 23, sending him to Hull Hospital with a fractured left arm.

He was sent home from the emergency room with a few stitches on his head, but told to return for orthopedic surgery because of the fracture and a damaged radial nerve.

Martel expected to be operated on two days later, on Wednesday, but the surgery was postponed.

That started a cycle of fasting and waiting in hospital, which wasn't broken until he finally made it to the operating table on Sunday.

Jean-Pierre Martel says his urgent operation at the Hull Hospital was postponed day after day, forcing him to repeatedly fast. (Estelle Côté-Stroka/Radio-Canada)

Left hungry and in pain for 9 hours

Each day, Martel stopped eating at midnight and did not break his fast until he was told his operation was cancelled.

On Thursday, that meant keeping an empty stomach from midnight until 9 p.m..

"It makes you feel uncomfortable to be fasting, not to have lunch, to be on hold, to take pain medication to move [between the hospital and your home]," he said in a French-language interview.

"I can understand that there are emergencies," he said, "but, if I'm not next, let me know so that I can eat, so that I can at least try to find a solution or transfer elsewhere."

After his fingers started to go numb, Martel said he began to worry the delays were worsening the damage to his arm.

Wait list continues to grow

Martel isn't alone.

Patricia Rhéaume, a spokesperson for the regional health authority, said more than 20 patients were in a situation similar to Martel's at the end of last week.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais​ also said the waiting list for the Department of Orthopedics continues to grow.

The Hull Hospital houses the region's designated trauma centre, meaning it's the only place for patients in the Outaouais to go if they need orthopedic care.

Rhéaume blamed the wait for surgery on an unusually high number of patients being admitted for fractures, and explained the hospital runs on fewer staff during the summer.

Since Wednesday, she said hospital staff have begun re-evaluating the waiting lists to target priority patients.

"We want to plan better and plan so that patients do not have false expectations," Rhéaume said in French.

Nonetheless, Rhéaume said she is confident there's enough staff to meet patient needs.

Hull MP calls for changes

That reassurance isn't good enough for Hull MP Maryse Gaudreault

She plans to meet with senior executives at Hull Hospital on Monday to ask more about the summer schedules for staff.

"What are the breaking points?" said Gaudreault in a French-language interview. "At some point, if you get to 20 surgeries, you may have to call emergency staff for surgery rooms."

Gaudreault said she believes other measures could be in place to offer patients better support, and prevent them from fasting unnecessarily for so many hours.

She also said better communication is needed between the patient and the hospital to know whether a surgery is going ahead that day or not.