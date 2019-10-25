A pact with the devil, a sinister thriller and a couple of star-crossed lovers take the stage to thrill and chill you this weekend.

Deal with the devil

Faust notoriously sold his soul to the devil in exchange for divine knowledge. According to German legend, it didn't end well.

The morality tale has spawned countless operas, play and movies, and whether the ultimate prize is knowledge, eternal youth or corporate power, those who barter with the devil inevitably live to regret it.

This Friday and Saturday night, Ottawa chamber choir Seventeen Voyces presents German director F.W. Murnau's 1926 silent film Faust.

While the expressionist classic unfolds on the big screen, the ensemble, along with musical guests, will perform suitably diabolical music including excerpts from Charles Gounod's Faust, Hector Berlioz's La damnation de Faust and Lili Boulanger's Faust et Hélène.

Soloists Iain MacPherson, Melanie Anderson and Obinna Ifediora will sing the roles of Faust, Marguerite and Mephistopheles, respectively.

Popcorn will be provided.

Where: St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 217 First Ave.

When: Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Students $20, adults $30. Tickets are available here.

Gaslit

It's the play that gave the world the term "gaslighting." Today the word is used to describe disinformation, denials and outright lies designed to make you second-guess your own reality, but it's derived from a far more domestic setting.

Patrick Hamilton's 1938 thriller Gaslight is set in Victorian England in the home of Jack and Bella. A sinister plot is unfolding within their shadowy parlour, as Jack methodically manipulates his wife into believing she's losing her mind.

In OLT's production Gaslight, Jack (J.T. Morris) manipulates his wife (Heather Archibald) into believing she's going mad. (Maria Vartanova )

The play was adapted into the Oscar-winning 1944 film starring Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman.

Geoff Gruson, who plays the detective in Ottawa Little Theatre's production of Gaslight, says the play is especially relevant in the era of #metoo.

"He is mentally torturing her, without physically torturing her," Gruson said. "At that time, the simplest way to get rid of a wife was to have her sent to a lunatic asylum."

Where: Ottawa Little Theatre, 400 King Edward Ave.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The play runs until Nov. 9.

Cost: Students $14, seniors $26 and adults $29. Tickets can be purchased here.

En garde!

Ottawa soprano Suzanne Elizabeth Brown sings the tragic role of Juliet. (Sylvie-Ann Paré)

It has breathless young love, soaring arias and plenty of swordplay.

Pellegrini Opera, Ottawa's little opera company that could, brings its production of Charles Gounod's Romeo and Juliet to Nepean this weekend.

Artistic director — and fight director — Vincent Thomas prepares the vocalists both to sing and to do battle.

Baritone Cesar Bello enjoys the swordsmanship in Romeo and Juliet, although his character, Mercutio, meets an untimely end. (Opera Pelligrini)

"Most singers I've met are very excited to sword-fight," Thomas said. "They all work hard and they apply the same notion of discipline that they use in their singing and their art."