What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday

Thanksgiving falls on Monday, Oct. 9 this year, and that will affect operating hours for many local services and businesses.

Here are some of the changes for the holiday Monday.

Some restaurants and bars will be open, but it's always best to check ahead to make sure.

Shopping and attractions

Grocery stores

Whole Food Market at Lansdowne Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other locations are closed.

Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All other locations are closed.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other locations are closed.

Most other grocery stores in the city will be closed Monday.

The Beer Store and LCBO

All locations for The Beer Store and LCBO will be closed.

Pharmacies

Many but not all locations of Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall will be open Thanksgiving. Check individual stores for holiday hours.

Malls

The Rideau Centre and Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore, Carlingwood and St. Laurent shopping centres will be closed.

Place d'Orléans will be closed.

Museums and galleries

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museums of agriculture, aviation and science will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museums of history and war will be closed.

The Canadian Aviation and Space Museum is closed from Sept. 11 to Oct. 6 to develop an exhibition on the Cold War that will open in April.

Movie theatres

The Bytowne Cinema and Mayfair Theatre will be open.

Cineplex locations will be open.

A person makes their way up the colonnade of the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa in March. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Travel

OC Transpo

OC Transpo service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.

LRT Confederation Line service will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Trillium bus service will run from 7:15 a.m to 11 p.m.

OC Transpo customer service will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other service centres will be closed.

Para Transpo

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Thanksgiving and all regular bookings for that day will be automatically cancelled.

Customers can book Para Transpo trips for Thanskgiving as of this Monday.

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

A City of Ottawa truck approaches the scales at the Trail Road landfill in April 2022. (Kate Porter/CBC)

City services

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

No curbside pickup of green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky items on Thanksgiving. Pickup will instead take place Tuesday, Oct. 10 and collection will be delayed one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-unit residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-unit residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Road dump will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreation

Many indoor pools, arenas and recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Check the individual facilities for details.

Ottawa Public Health

The Site program office and supervised consumption site at 179 Clarence St. will be closed but the Site mobile van will operate from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed, as will city dental clinics, the Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 booking line.

Libraries

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed.

City child care