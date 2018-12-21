What's open and closed for Victoria Day weekend

Most people in Ottawa will get Monday off to honour Queen Victoria this weekend.

The weather will finally be dry and it should even be a little warmer than we have seen lately.

Here is a look at what will be open and what will be closed over the long weekend.

Recreation

There will be fireworks at Dow's Lake as part of the Tulip Festival this weekend. (XGenard Hermosa)

Museums

The region's major museums will all be open Monday, including the National Gallery of Canada, the Canadian Museum of History, Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of Nature and the Bytown Museum.

Splash Pads

Most of the city's splash pads are scheduled to open on Friday, but whether they actually open will be dependent on the weather.

Mechanical issues will delay the opening of the Hintonburg, Andrew Haydon, Huntley and Regatta splash pads.

The city's wading pools will not open until late June.

Fireworks

The Tulip Festival at Dow's Lake will be the best place to view fireworks in Ottawa on Sunday evening around 10 p.m.

Gatineau Park

The parkways, camping spots at Philippe Lake and the Mackenzie King Estate are all opening this weekend. Some trails in the park are closed due to flooding, but many are open to hikers.

Camping

Bonnechere Provincial Park in Renfrew County and Fitzroy Harbour Provincial Park along the Ottawa River in rural west Ottawa won't open until the end of the month, because high water levels have swamped their campsites.

Boating

The Ottawa River remains closed due to boaters with only emergency officials and people checking on their own homes allowed to get out on the water. This has also kept cruise companies at the dock until the water levels go down.

The tulips should be in full bloom this weekend. (Ian Black/CBC)

Shopping

The Rideau Centre will be open on Victoria Day, but most shopping malls in the city will be closed.

The ByWard Market vendors and restaurants will be open all weekend long.

Groceries and alcohol

The LCBO and Beer Store will both be closed on Monday.

Most grocery stores will also be closed on Monday.

City services

OC Transpo will be operating on a Sunday schedule for Victoria Day with reduced service.

The city's parking regulations do apply on Monday.

Garbage pick-up won't happen on Monday and regular collection will be delayed next week by one day.