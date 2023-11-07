What's open and closed in Ottawa around Remembrance Day

Canadians will thank and honour those who have served and are serving in the military on Saturday.

Remembrance Day, the federal holiday every Nov. 11, falls on a weekend meaning some services are affected on Monday, Nov. 13.

Ontario and Quebec have decided not to make it a provincial holiday, the same approach they take for days such as August's Civic Holiday and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Here's some of what's changing in Ottawa.

Changes

The city is closing its client service centres, employment and social services offices, municipal child-care centres, Site program, parenting drop-ins, dental clinics and sexual health centres Monday.

Veterans wearing uniforms or medals can ride OC and Para Transpo for free through Saturday. They're asked to use the video chat on Confederation Line ticket machines for their free train ride.

OC Transpo's service centre at the Rideau Centre opens at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It's open on Monday.

The Canadian War Museum is free on Saturday with a timed, advance ticket, while the National Gallery of Canada is free once it opens at noon Saturday. The Diefenbunker is free Saturday for veterans and active military personnel, plus their families.

All are closed as usual on Monday.

City-run museums such as the Nepean Museum and Pinhey's Point Historic Site are closed Monday.

There are set road closures around the National War Memorial downtown from 7 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, including on Elgin, Wellington and Metcalfe streets. Rolling closures will happen at times a bit further away, to Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue for example.

There will be flypasts over that memorial, the Beechwood Cemetery and "various Royal Canadian Legion locations" from 10:50 a.m. to noon, according to the city.

Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets fly past the National War Memorial during a D-Day commemoration in Ottawa June 6, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Library branches are closed Saturday and will be open regular hours on Monday.

Bayshore, Rideau Centre, St-Laurent, Place d'Orléans and Tanger Outlets malls are all opening at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. LCBOs and Beer Stores will open later Saturday at either 12 or 12:30 p.m.

Broadly speaking, federal government employees will get Monday off. This may affect some public-facing services.

No changes

Schools are open Monday.

City waste collection is going ahead as normal Monday and recreation facilities will be open.

OC and Para Transpo are running as usual Saturday and Monday, meaning regular Para Transpo bookings aren't cancelled.

Seven routes will have to detour around those Saturday road closures and buses and trains will pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. that day if safe to do so.

The agriculture, aviation, history, nature and science museums are on their regular hours, meaning the agriculture, history and science museums are closed Monday.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is also open Saturday and closed Monday.