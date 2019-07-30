What's open and closed Labour Day Monday

The Labour Day long weekend is nearly upon us, and that means some of your favourite shops and services will have different business hours.

Here's the holiday schedule across the city for Monday, Sept. 2.

Shopping and attractions

Grocery stores

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Farm Boy in Rideau Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Loblaws and Metro on Rideau Street remain open 24 hours.

The Beer Store and LCBO

Two Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: College Square at 1984 Baseline Rd., and Heron Park at 1860 Bank St.

All LCBO locations will be closed.

Pharmacies

A number of Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open. Check individual stores for holiday hours.

Malls and shopping outlets

Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other shopping centres will be closed.

Tanger Outlets in Kanata will be closed.

Museums and galleries

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at City Hall will be open.

Movie theatres

All Cineplex theatre locations are open.

The ByTowne Cinema and Mayfair Theatre are both open.

Getting around

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Free parking will be available at City Hall from Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 a.m.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule. Only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service.

Families or groups can travel all day with a DayPass that costs $10.50. Passes can be purchased on a bus or at ticket machines at Carleton, Carling, Greenboro and Mooney's Bay O-Train stations. A family or group can include up to six people with a maximum of two who are ages 13 or older.

Sept. 2 is also the last day for three summer bus routes: 129 (to the Aviation and Space Museum), 139 (to Petrie Island) and 185 (to the Experimental Farm)

Para Transpo

Para Transpo is offering a holiday service — regularly scheduled trips will be cancelled. Book Labour Day trips by calling 613-244-7272.

Municipal services

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection.

Pickup will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3, with collection delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day, with recycling and green bin collection delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Road waste facility will be closed.

Recreation

Some pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness activities and aquafitness with modified schedules.

Beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

Most programs at pools, community centres and arenas will be cancelled, but check with your local facility to confirm.

Ottawa Public Health

The Sexual Health Clinic at 179 Clarence St. and all satellite clinics will be closed.

The Site needle and syringe program's office at 179 Clarence Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program's mobile van will run from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Public Health information Centre will be closed. The centre will answer calls and emails within one business day.

Libraries

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed.

Municipal child care

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Other services