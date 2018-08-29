New

What's open and closed on Labour Day Monday

Here's what will be open and closed for Labour Day on Sept. 3.

From malls and galleries to city services, here's the holiday Monday schedule

Here's what will be open and closed for Labour Day on Sept. 3. Shopping and museums Grocery stores Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours.

Herb & Spice on Wellington Street W will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. LCBO All LCBO locations will be closed.

To double-check the status of specific locations, head to the LCBO's store locator, find the store you need, and click on "view details" to see whether it's open or closed on Monday. Malls The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other shopping centres will be closed. Museums The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of History will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Getting around Parking All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply. OC Transpo OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule. A family or group may travel all day for the cost of one DayPass , which can be purchased for $10.50 from the bus operator when boarding or from a ticket machine at an O-Train station. A family or group can include up to six people, with a maximum of two people aged 13 or older.

New fall service takes effect Sunday. New timetables are available at octranspo.com. Call 613-560-1000 or text 560560 plus your four-digit bus stop number for real-time schedule information. For more information, holiday schedules and travel planning, call 613-741-4390 or visit the OC Transpo website. OC Transpo customer service centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Fields, Place d'Orléans and St-Laurent, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rideau Centre. The transit information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The OC Transpo customer relations office (613-842-3600) will be closed.

website. OC Transpo customer service centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Fields, Place d'Orléans and St-Laurent, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rideau Centre. The transit information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The OC Transpo customer relations office (613-842-3600) will be closed. Para Transpo Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule. Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips for Labour Day starting Aug. 27 by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo operations: Taxi coupons (613-842-3670) will be closed. The reservations line (613-244-7272) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The trip cancellation and general inquiries line (613-244-4636) will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Municipal services Green bin, recycling and garbage collection There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Labour Day. Labour Day's pickup will take place Sept. 4. In addition, collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling container and green bin collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Recreation Some indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness and public skating with modified schedules.

Beaches and splash pads will be open, weather permitting, but unsupervised.

Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled. However, clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply. Ottawa Public Health The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

The Site program office at 179 Clarence St., including supervised consumption services, will be open for regular hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The site mobile van will operate on a regular schedule from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Dental clinics and parenting in Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed. However, you can call and leave a message and inquiries will be responded to within one business day. City museums, galleries and archives The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the OAG Annex at City Hall will be open.

City of Ottawa-run arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed.

City of Ottawa archives reference services and Gallery 112 will be closed. Municipal child care All municipal child care centres will be closed. Libraries All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed. Normal hours will resume Sept. 4. Other municipal services Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the government service centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W, will be closed. Business will resume as usual Sept. 4.

Ave. W, will be closed. Business will resume as usual Sept. 4. Provincial Offences Court, including the courts at 100 Constellation Cres ., will also be closed. Business will resume as usual Sept. 4.

., will also be closed. Business will resume as usual Sept. 4. The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400. If you have a hearing-related disability, call TTY: 613-580-2401.

