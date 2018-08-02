What's open and closed in Ottawa for Colonel By Day, Aug. 6

It's looking like a warm and potentially wet long weekend in the National Capital Region.

Here's what will be open and closed on Aug. 6, also known in Ottawa as Colonel By Day.

Getting around

Parking

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

Transit service

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule, with extra service added to routes 44, 94, 95 and 105. A family or group may travel all day with a day pass, which costs $10.50 and can be bought from the bus operator or O-Train station ticket machine. A family or group can include up to six people with a maximum of two individuals aged 13 or older.

Call 613-560-1000 or text 560560 plus your four-digit bus stop number for automated schedule information. For more information on holiday schedules, or to plan your trip, phone 613-741-4390 or visit octranspo.com.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo customer service centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other OC Transpo customer service centres will be closed.

The OC Transpo telephone information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The OC Transpo customer relations office (613-842-3600) will be closed.

Para Transpo

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips for Colonel By Day by calling 613-244-7272.

The customer service line (613-842-3681) will be closed, along with the administrative (613-244-1289) and taxi coupon (613-842-3670) lines.

The reservations line (613-244-7272) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The trip cancellation and general inquiries line (613-244-4636) will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Shopping and recreation

Grocery stores

All Farm Boy locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne will be open regular hours.

All Your Independent Grocer and Loblaws locations list regular Monday hours on their websites.

Ottawa's three Real Canadian Superstore locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All Metro locations will be open.

All IGA stores in Gatineau will be open regular hours, according to their websites.

LCBO

According to the LCBO, some 460 locations across the province will remain open.

To find out the status of specific locations, head to the LCBO's store locator, find the store you need, and click on "view details" to see whether it's open or closed on Monday.

Traditionally, LCBO stores in cottage and resort areas stay open on the Civic holiday, as do most agency stores.

Malls

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d'Orléans will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Les Promenades Gatineau will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Museums

The National Gallery of Canada is closed.

The Canadian Museum of History will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Municipal services

City museums, galleries and archives

The Karsh-Masson Gallery at City Hall will be open, while the City Hall Art Gallery is closed.

City of Ottawa Archives, arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed.

Reference services for the city's archives will also be closed, as will Gallery 112. They will be open as usual on Tuesday.

Recreation

Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, and some fitness classes will have modified schedules. Check the city's website or the facility of your choice for details.

Public skating will be offered at Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex, Jim Durrell Recreation Complex, the Kanata Recreation Complex, the Minto Recreation Complex in Barrhaven, the Ray Friel Recreation Complex and Goulbourn Recreation Complex.

All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled. Clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

City of Ottawa summer camps will not operate on Monday.

Libraries

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday.

Garbage, green bin and recycling collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday. Monday's pickup will take place on Tuesday. In addition, the collection of green bin, recycling materials and garbage will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. For curbside collection inquiries, refer to the collection calendar tool.

There will be no multi-residential bulky items, green bin and recycling container collection on Monday. Monday's pickup will take place on Tuesday. Recycling container and green bin collection will also be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. However, multi-residential garbage container collection is not delayed and collection will take place on its regularly scheduled day during the week of Aug. 7.

The Trail Road landfill will be closed.

Municipal child care

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Other municipal services

City Hall and all seven client service centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W., will be closed. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday.

The city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday.

The city's 311 telephone contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a representative. Anyone with a hearing-related disability should call TTY: 613-580-2401.

Ottawa Public Health