What's open and closed in Ottawa around the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Saturday, Sept. 30 is a federal holiday in Canada to publicly reckon with the damage caused by the residential school system and honour children who were forced to go, those who survived and made it home, and their families and communities still affected by the lasting trauma.

Ontario and Quebec have decided not to make it a provincial holiday, the same approach they take for days such as August's Civic Holiday and Remembrance Day.

Because it falls on a weekend, there are changes to some services the following Monday, Oct. 2.

Here's some of what's changing in Ottawa.

Changes

The city is closing its client service centres, municipal child-care centres, COVID-19 information line, Site program, parenting drop-ins, dental clinics and sexual health centres Monday.

Some city recreation programs may be modified and the city asks people to double-check with the specific facility.

The agriculture, history, nature, science, war and Bytown museums are open and offering free admission Saturday, as is the National Gallery of Canada, which opens later at noon. The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is temporarily closed to prepare for an upcoming exhibit.

City-run museums such as the Nepean Museum and Pinhey's Point Historic Site are closed Saturday.

Seven Ottawa Public Library branches are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

LCBOs will open at noon Saturday.

Broadly speaking, federal government employees will get Monday off. This may affect some public-facing services.

No changes

Schools are open Monday.

City waste collection is going ahead as normal.

OC and Para Transpo are running as usual Saturday and Monday, meaning regular Para Transpo bookings aren't cancelled. OC Transpo's service centre at the Rideau Centre remains open both days.

Para Transpo's reservations phone line is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the trip information and cancellation line from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

No road closures have been announced around a Saturday afternoon National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation event on Parliament Hill.

None of the Bayshore, Rideau Centre, St-Laurent, Place d'Orléans or Tanger Outlets malls have announced opening hour changes.

The Beer Store also hasn't announced any changes.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open. The Diefenbunker is open and charging regular prices.