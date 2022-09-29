What's open and closed in Ottawa for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

September 30 is a federal holiday in Canada to reflect on the damage caused by the residential school system and honour children who were forced to go.

Ontario and Quebec have decided not to make it a provincial holiday.

Other holidays that are federal, but not provincial, in Ontario include Easter Monday, August's Civic Holiday (or Colonel By Day in Ottawa) and Remembrance Day. This was also the case for last week's holiday for the Queen's funeral.

Here's some of what's staying open and closed in Ottawa. There are more changes than there were last Monday.

Closed

The City of Ottawa is closing its client service centres, municipal child-care centres, most art centres and museums, its COVID-19 vaccine line, Site program, sexual health centres and the Bernard Grandmaître respite centre.

Some libraries may close and some recreation programs may be modified.

The closure of Wellington Street to vehicles expands around noon Friday for the Remember Me truth and reconciliation event on Parliament Hill. Wellington is closed from the Canadian War Museum to Elgin Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Broadly speaking, federal government employees will get Friday off. This may affect some public-facing services.

Remember that Highway 417 closes in both directions over part of downtown Ottawa starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Open

Schools are open Friday because it's not a provincial holiday.

OC and Para Transpo are running on their regular schedules. Para Transpo's reservations phone line is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the trip information and cancellation line from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

City waste collection is going ahead as normal.

None of the Bayshore, Rideau Centre, St-Laurent or Tanger malls have announced special hours Friday. Place d'Orléans is open regular hours.

Some mention that individual stores may decide to make changes.

LCBO retail locations will open at noon Friday. The Beer Store hasn't announced any closures.

The agriculture, aviation, history, nature, science and war museums are open and offering free admission, as is the National Gallery of Canada.