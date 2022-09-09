What's open and closed Monday in Ottawa to mourn the Queen

Monday, Sept. 19 is a federal holiday in Canada to mark Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Ontario, Quebec and the City of Ottawa have decided not to match that, choosing to pay tribute in different ways.

Other holidays that are federal, but not provincial in Ontario include Easter Monday, August's Civic Holiday (or Colonel By Day in Ottawa), the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Remembrance Day.

Here's some of what's staying open and closed in Ottawa.

Closing

Broadly speaking, federal government employees will get Monday off.

As for public-facing federal services, Service Canada, Health Canada's call centre for medical cannabis and all other federal offices will be closed.

There will be street closures in Ottawa around the parade and ceremony downtown.

More details are coming, but the parade starts at Cartier Square Drill Hall next to City Hall at 12:10 p.m. and goes past the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill, turning at Bay Street to reach a commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral.

A commemorative ceremony at that Anglican church near the west end of Sparks Street is scheduled for 1 p.m., but won't begin until after the ceremony in London is over.

The morning's events will include a 96-gun salute, one for each year of the Queen's life, and a CF-18 jet flypast after the ceremony from the northeast to the southwest over Parliament Hill and the cathedral.

WATCH | Tributes to the Queen on the day she died:

Canadians pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth in the capital Duration 7:02 After Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at the age of 96, Canadians have marked their grief with flowers and other displays of mourning outside Ottawa's Rideau Hall.

Open

Schools are open Monday because it's not a provincial holiday. A statement from the premier said students will learn about the contributions the Queen made to the people of Ontario and the entire Commonwealth, as well as the accession of King Charles III.

The City of Ottawa said it's business as usual for the vast majority of the day Monday. If possible, buses will pull over and trains will stop at stations at 1 p.m. for 96 seconds of silence. City staff will try to do the same.

City service centres, waste pickup, recreation programs and libraries are running as usual.

None of the Bayshore, Place d'Orléans, Rideau Centre, St-Laurent or Tanger malls have announced special hours Monday. Some mention that individual stores may decide to make changes.

The Beer Store and LCBO haven't announced any closures.

The agriculture, history, science and war museums are closed, as is the National Gallery of Canada. Some of these are usually closed on Mondays, others have annual maintenance.

The aviation and nature museums are open.