What's open and closed on Colonel By Day in Ottawa

Looking for something to do this August long weekend?

Check this list to see what will be open for business, and what's closing down for Monday, Aug. 2, also known as Colonel By Day.

Shopping malls

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ByWard Market will be open, but some businesses may be closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d'Orléans will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Groceries

Most grocery stores in the city will be open.

Alcohol and cannabis

Most LCBO stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most cannabis stores will be open for regular hours.

Superette will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fire & Flower will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stash & Co.'s Centretown location will be open for regular hours, but other locations will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Pickup will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling and green bin collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Parking and roads

Overtime parking on residential streets will not be enforced. All other parking restrictions will apply.

Transit service

OC Transpo buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Extra buses will run on Routes 25, 39, 74, 75, and 85 during the morning and afternoon peak period, and select buses on Routes 61, 63 and 75 will also be extended into Gatineau during those periods. Route 301 will also operate.

O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule. O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The OC Transpo customer service centre in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 613-560-5000 to book an appointment. All other OC Transpo customer service centres will remain closed.

Para Transpo will operate on holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled.

Starting on Colonel By Day, customers may book Para Transpo trips up to a week in advance online or by calling the reservation line at 613-560-5000. The line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Ottawa Public Library

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Client services

Ottawa City Hall and the client services centre at Ben Franklin Place will be closed.

The city's provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters that require immediate attention.

Recreation facilities

Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness schedules and aquafitness with modified schedules.

All beaches, splash pads and wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas will be cancelled. Clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

COVID-19 information, vaccines & testing

You can still book a vaccine appointment. Start by visiting Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 vaccine information page.

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) COVID-19 Vaccine Booking line at 613-691-5505 will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The OPH COVID-19 Information Line will be closed.

Four COVID-19 testing centres will be open: COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Kemptville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Ottawa Public Health

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed.

The SITE mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The office and supervised consumption site at 179 Clarence St. will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and Baby Help Line will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

Galleries and Museums

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cumberland Heritage Museum and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at City Hall will be closed.

The National Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be reserved online.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open for regular hours. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

The Canada War Museum and Canadian Museum of History will be closed.

Municipal child care & respite centres