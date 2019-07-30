What's open and closed on Colonel By Day

Planning to run some errands, or take the kids out on Colonel By Day?

First consult this list of what you can do — and what you can't.

Shopping malls

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ByWard Market will be open, but some businesses may be closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d'Orléans and Tanger Outlets will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Groceries

Most grocery stores in the city will be open.

Alcohol and cannabis

Most LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed.

The LCBO in Lansdowne Park will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Superette will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fire & Flower and Hobo Recreational Cannabis will also be open.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Pickup will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling and green bin collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Parking and roads

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply.

Free parking will be available at City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W. The Laurier Avenue entrance to the parking garage will be closed. The garage can be accessed through the Elgin Street entrance.

Transit service

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Only routes that normally run on Sundays will be in service. Call 613-560-1000, or text 560560 plus your four-digit bus stop number, for automated schedule information. For more information, holiday schedules and travel planning, visit octranspo.com or phone 613-741-4390.

The OC Transpo customer service centre at the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d'Orléans and St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be closed.

OC Transpo customer service and information (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate on holiday service. Regular subscription bookings will be automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips for Colonel By Day by calling 613-244-7272.

Para Transpo Services: Taxi coupons (613-842-3670): closed. Reservations line (613-244-7272): open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trip cancellation and general inquiries (613-244-4636): open from 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 to 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) users can plan their trip using Plani-bus.

Ottawa Public Library

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Client services

Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres, including the Government Service Centre at 110 Laurier Ave. W., will be closed. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Cres., will be closed. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters that require immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 (TTY: 613-580-2401).

Recreation

Some outdoor pools, indoor pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming, fitness schedules and aqua fitness with modified schedules.

All beaches, splash pads and some wading pools will be open, weather permitting.

Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas will be cancelled. Clients should check with their facility to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.

City of Ottawa summer camps will not operate.

Ottawa Public Health

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed.

The SITE mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The office at 179 Clarence St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dental clinics and parenting drop-ins will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed. You can leave a voice mail message and inquiries will be answered within one business day. For the latest health information, visit ottawapublichealth.ca.

Cultural services

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Fairfields Heritage House and the Cumberland Heritage Museum will be closed.

Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall (110 Laurier Ave. W.), City Hall Art Gallery and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at City Hall will be open.

Archives

The City of Ottawa Archives Reference Services and Gallery 112 will be closed between Saturday, Aug. 3 and Monday, Aug 5. They will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Municipal child care