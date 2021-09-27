What's open and closed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa

As Canada prepares to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, here's a list to help you navigate the city of what will be open and closed in Ottawa.

The federal statutory holiday, recommended as one of the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, honours survivors of residential schools and those who never came home.

Federal government employees will have a paid day of leave to reflect on and learn about the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools.

However, the Ontario government did not follow suit in making it a statutory holiday, so schools will be open, though most are planning a special curriculum of Indigenous culture and history.

While there is school, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said in a release teachers have been instructed not to schedule tests or homework deadlines, should "Indigenous families decide to keep their children home on that day to engage in activities with family and community."

Getting around

OC Transpo will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

All parking restrictions will remain in effect.

The OC Transpo Customer Service Centre in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate on a regular service. The reservations line will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Taxi Coupon phone line will be closed.

Shopping and recreation

Most grocery stores and shopping malls will be open.

The LCBO has adjusted its hours for Sept. 30. All stores will open at 12 p.m. and close at their regular times.

All City of Ottawa facilities will be open as normally scheduled for drop-in activities and registered programs, but check with your facility to confirm, as there are some exceptions.

and registered programs, but check with your facility to confirm, as there are some exceptions. City of Ottawa museums, the City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed.

Programming will be modified at some Ottawa arts centres, galleries, and theatres.

The Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canadian War Museum will all offer free admission, however tickets will still need to be booked in advance.

City Services

3-1-1 will be open for urgent matters only.

Client Service centres will be closed.

Green bins, recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed.

Municipal child care centres will be closed.

Public Health Services

The Sexual Health Clinic will be closed.

The SITE supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed, but the mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 Information line at 613-580-6744 will be closed. Visit Ottawa Public Health's website for more information.

The vaccine booking line at 613-691-5505 will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ottawa's COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will run, check online for their opening hours.

Federally-regulated industries