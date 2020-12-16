What's open and closed for New Year's Eve and Day in Ottawa

As the year finally comes to a close, here's a handy list of what's open and closed as 2020 turns into 2021 in the midst of a pandemic lockdown.

Grocery stores and malls

Ontario malls have been closed to in-person shopping until Jan. 23.

Curbside pickup and pickup inside these malls — at a designated location by appointment — are allowed. People may also enter the mall to access businesses and services that are allowed to stay open under lockdown.

Most grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve, but many close earlier than usual and there are capacity limits, so it's best to run out for snacks early in the day.

A few grocery stores are open on Jan. 1, including the Loblaws on Rideau Street and Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park. To be sure, check store hours before heading out to shop.

Alcohol

If you need to pick up that bottle of bubbly you have until 6 p.m. at the latest on Dec. 31 at LCBO locations. Its stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

All Beer Store locations close by 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and are closed on New Year's Day.​​​​​

COVID-19 testing centres

Ottawa's only COVID-19 test sites open Friday are in Bells Corners and Orléans. In a break from the norm, those sites are also open this weekend.

The Brewer Arena, Sandy Hill McNabb Community Centre and National Arts Centre (NAC) sites close a few hours early on Thursday afternoon and will not open on New Year's Day.

The Brewer Park and NAC sites will open as usual on the weekend.

The clinic at the Somerset West Community Health Centre is closed all week and returns Monday. The twice-weekly pop-up site at the Vanier Community Service Centre is not running on New Year's Eve.

City services

OC Transpo started a reduced weekday schedule last week that runs until New Year's Day. Para Transpo will operate on a holiday by-booking service on New Year's Day.

Unlike other years, Para and OC Transpo won't be offering free rides this New Year's Eve because people should only be leaving home for essential reasons.

If New Year's Day is your regular garbage pickup day it will be moved to Jan. 2. The city is reminding residents it won't pick up Christmas trees that are in plastic bags or frozen to snowbanks.

There is free parking at the Ottawa City Hall garage and the city's Clarence Street garages from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.

Ottawa Public Library branches are closed New Year's Day. Due to the lockdown, it's offering curbside returns and holds pickup at branches that are open and at Bookmobile stops, but only until 3 p.m. Thursday except for Metcalfe.

The Site program office and supervised consumption site on Clarence Street is closed New Year's Day to Jan. 3. Its mobile van operates 5 to 11:30 p.m. this week.