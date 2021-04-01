What's open and closed for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

As the year finally comes to a close, here's a handy list of what's open and closed as 2021 turns into 2022.

Grocery stores and malls

Most grocery stores close at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve. Most will reopen on Sunday, but a few will be open on New Year's Day. It's best to check online or call ahead before going out.

With the COVID-19 restrictions recently brought into effect bars and restaurants will be closing at 11 p.m. meaning you won't be able to ring in the new year at your favourite watering hole. Some restaurants are open on New Year's Day but it's best to call ahead.

The current restrictions also mean malls and most other indoor public spaces have capacity limits of 50 per cent, including:

Restaurants.

Malls and retailers, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Personal care services.

Gyms.

Marinas and boating clubs.

Pharmacies.

Indoor recreational amenities.

Tour and guide services.

Personal physical fitness trainers.

Strip clubs.

LCBO and Beer Store locations

Most LCBO stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve but a few will have extended hours. All stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

Beer Store locations are open until 6 p.m. New Year's Eve but closed New Year's Day.

City services

OC Transpo is running on a reduced weekday schedule on New Year's Eve. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection will not be delayed due to New Year's Day.

Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected.

OC Transpo is running on a reduced weekday schedule on New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, it is running on a Sunday schedule and Para Transpo holiday service is in effect. Details can be found here.

The Ottawa Public Library will be closed New Year's Day.

Fun things to do

Refrigerated outdoor rinks will be operating on holiday schedules. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Many museums and art galleries are open over the holidays but it's best to check online or call ahead before leaving the house because most are operating on modified schedules.

The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum are closed to the public until at least Jan. 19 because of rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

In a release, the museums said to check online for digital content during this time.

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules through the holidays, which include public swimming and fitness facilities.

Refrigerated outdoor rinks including the Rink of Dreams, Lansdowne Park skating court, Ben Franklin Place skating rink and Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink will be on holiday schedules, which can be found here.

Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Jan. 1 to 3.

COVID-19 vaccine and testing centres

Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine booking line will be closed New Year's Day. (Jacques Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine booking line at 613-691-5505 will be closed Jan. 1 and will be open Jan. 2 and 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID testing clinics are operating but some locations will have adjusted operating hours until Jan. 3. A full list of Ottawa-area testing clinics and the hours they are operating on is available here.

Other closures

The Ottawa Animal Emergency & Specialty Hospital is closed due to COVID-19 exposure as staff members have tested positive. If your pet has life-threatening conditions they may be seen with precautions, but the hospital is re-directing patients otherwise.

Alta Vista Animal Hospital and the Ottawa Veterinary Hospital are also temporarily closed because of COVID-19 cases. Phone lines at the hospitals are likely to be busy so administrators suggested checking online and on social media for updates, and to take extra care to ensure pets don't need emergency care this weekend.