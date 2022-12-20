What's open and closed in Ottawa for New Year's
Most malls will be closed Jan. 1
With the countdown to New Year's in full swing, don't wait too long to get the things you need to celebrate.
Most malls close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, so it's best to shop early in the day.
Liquor stores close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve so make sure not to show up to a party empty handed.
City services
The client services centres at city hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr., 255 Centrum Blvd. and the provincial offences court will be closed on Jan. 2.
The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.
Curbside and multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage and bulky item collection will take place as per the regular schedule. Collection will not be delayed due to Christmas or New Year's Day.
The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Jan. 1.
Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected
All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Jan. 1.
The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed Jan. 2.
The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed Jan. 2.
Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for other vaccination clinic hours and availability.
The Ottawa Public Health information centre will be closed Jan. 2.
Dental clinics will be closed Jan. 2.
All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Jan. 2.
Recreation
Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season, including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities. Please check ottawa.ca for schedules.
Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed, but there will be some exceptions. The city suggests reaching out directly to find their schedules.
The Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Jan. 1 to Jan. 3.
Holiday schedules for refrigerated outdoor rinks, including the Rink of Dreams, Lansdowne Park skating court, Ben Franklin Place skating rink and Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink can be found at ottawa.ca/skating. Check the alert status on the homepage of ottawa.ca to confirm the rink is open.
Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will be closed from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2.
Parking and transit
All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.
Free parking will be available at city hall from Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. until Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.
The ByWard Market Garage at 70 Clarence St. and the Dalhousie Garage at 141 Clarence St. will offer free parking from Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. until Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.
OC Transpo holiday service will run from Dec. 25 to Jan. 6.
The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.
OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service centre will be closed.
Para Transpo will operate during regular hours throughout the holidays except for Dec. 24, during which services will be extended to 3 a.m. (with the last trips booked for 2:30 a.m. for urban trips, 2 a.m. for rural trips).
Retail
The Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.
-
Tanger Outlets will be closed.
Groceries
Most grocery stores in the city will be closed but it's always best to check ahead.
Alcohol
Beer stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and all stores will be closed Jan. 1.
-
LCBO stores are all closed Jan. 1.