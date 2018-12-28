Ringing in the new year? Here is what is open and closed

You might have a last-minute errand to run before we turn the page on 2018, so here is what is open and closed in Ottawa-Gatineau over this coming holiday.

The LCBO and the Beer Store

If you need to pick up that bottle of bubbly you have until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 at most LCBO locations, but a handful will be open until 8 p.m.

All stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

All Beer Store locations close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and are closed again on New Year's Day.

SAQ Sélection, Classique and Dépôt​ stores close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. If you live close to a SAQ Express, it closes at 7 p.m.

All SAQ stores are closed Jan. 1, reopening at 1 p.m. Jan. 2.

Grocery stores and malls

Most grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve, but most are also closing earlier than usual, so best to run out for snacks early in the day.

Ottawa-Gatineau's major malls such as the Rideau Centre, Tanger Outlets and Les Galeries de Hull close at 5 p.m. Monday.

Those malls are closed on New Year's Day.

A few grocery stores are open on Jan. 1, including the Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Loblaws stores at 363 Rideau St. and 64 Isabella St.

City services