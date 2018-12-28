Ringing in the new year? Here is what is open and closed
Where you can find snacks or that last-minute bottle of champagne
You might have a last-minute errand to run before we turn the page on 2018, so here is what is open and closed in Ottawa-Gatineau over this coming holiday.
The LCBO and the Beer Store
If you need to pick up that bottle of bubbly you have until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 at most LCBO locations, but a handful will be open until 8 p.m.
All stores will be closed on New Year's Day.
All Beer Store locations close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and are closed again on New Year's Day.
SAQ Sélection, Classique and Dépôt stores close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. If you live close to a SAQ Express, it closes at 7 p.m.
All SAQ stores are closed Jan. 1, reopening at 1 p.m. Jan. 2.
Grocery stores and malls
Most grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve, but most are also closing earlier than usual, so best to run out for snacks early in the day.
Ottawa-Gatineau's major malls such as the Rideau Centre, Tanger Outlets and Les Galeries de Hull close at 5 p.m. Monday.
Those malls are closed on New Year's Day.
A few grocery stores are open on Jan. 1, including the Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Loblaws stores at 363 Rideau St. and 64 Isabella St.
City services
OC Transpo started a reduced weekday schedule on Dec. 24 that lasts until Jan. 4. Transit is free after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve to help you get home safely. Jan. 1 will feature a Sunday schedule.
STO buses run on a special schedule Dec. 31 with extra trips starting at noon. Check their Plani-Bus service for your route. STO buses are free on Jan. 1 and running on a Sunday schedule.
If New Year's Day is your regular garbage pickup day it will be moved to Jan. 2 in both Ottawa and Gatineau. Pickup for the rest of the week will be delayed by one day.
If you are getting rid of a Christmas tree, make sure to remove all the ornaments and place it at the curb on your regular garbage day in Ottawa and your regular compost day in Gatineau. It should not be in a plastic bag.
There is free parking at the Ottawa City Hall garage from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2 and in the city's Clarence Street garages from 5 p.m. New Year's Eve until 7 a.m. Jan. 2.
Weather permitting, the Sens Rink of Dreams at City Hall and Lansdowne Park skating court should be open throughout the holidays. The Ben Franklin Place rink is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Ottawa City Hall, the courthouse and the city's seven client service centres are closed on Jan. 1. Gatineau's service centres are closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 2.
Ottawa Public Library branches will either be closed on New Year's Eve or open until 3 p.m. All branches are closed New Year's Day.
Gatineau's city library branches are closed Dec. 31 until Jan. 2.
The Site program office at 179 Clarence St. runs regular hours over the holidays, including its supervised consumption site. Its mobile van operates 5 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.