Truck convoy Day 6: What's closed because of the downtown Ottawa protests

As a number of protests continue into a sixth day in the nation's capital, blocking multiple streets in the city's downtown core, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians' ability to move around has been affected.

The City of Ottawa continues to advise people to stay out of the downtown while various roads and bridges remain closed. Museums, the Rideau Centre and some city services are also closed or reducing operations for the time being.

These are some of the services in the National Capital Region which will remain closed or have their hours and routes affected on Wednesday.

Museums

The Canadian Museum of Nature has delayed its reopening by a week. The museum was set to open Wednesday after the Ontario government loosened restrictions for indoor venues, but says it will remain closed until Wednesday, Feb. 9 because of problems accessing the building and potential security concerns related to the protests.

Anyone who has tickets for the next week will receive a refund, the museum said.

The Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum will also remain closed until Wednesday, Feb. 9 because of limited access across the interprovincial bridges connecting Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Protesters gather near speeches during a demonstration in the downtown core on Feb. 1, 2022 in Ottawa. As organizers behind the demonstration that has seized the nation's capital say they are preparing to stick around even longer by distributing fuel and supplies to the trucks clogging up Ottawa streets, politicians at all levels of government are asking them to roll out. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Libraries

Two of the Ottawa Public Library's downtown branches are also closed Wednesday.

The Main branch at 120 Metcalfe St. and the Rideau branch at 377 Rideau St. will remain closed for now. Other branches across the city are open and the library says some of the closest branches to the downtown are the St-Laurent library at 515 Côté St., Vanier at 310 Pères-Blancs Ave., Sunnyside at 1049 Bank St. and Rosemount at 18 Rosemount Ave.

Shopping

The Rideau Centre closed early on Saturday after it was overrun with maskless patrons defying provincial rules for indoor spaces. A notice on the mall's website says it will remain closed for the rest of the week.

People walk through the Rideau Centre mall to warm up as Ottawa is under an extreme cold warning, during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions in downtown Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The rally began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa City Hall

Municipal services at city hall, its parking garage and the Rink of Dreams will remain closed Wednesday, while the Service Ontario centre inside the building will be open to pre-booked appointments.

Waste and recycling

The city says there is no anticipated impacts from the protests on garbage and recycling collection.

City-owned garbage and recycling containers on the side of some downtown streets are being emptied, when possible, the city says.

Childcare

The St. Luke's Child Care Centre at city hall and Centre éducatif Pinocchio at 111 Sussex Dr. are both open Wednesday.

Protesters carry signs as part of a the truck convoy in Ottawa. (Gabrielle Drummond/Radio-Canada)

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus routes into the downtown will continue to be detoured around congested areas. Residents are urged to check OC Transpo's Twitter account or alerts website.

The Confederation Line will continue to run through the downtown core.

Snow clearing

Ottawa is expected to receive between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday. The city says is not expected to be affected.

Vaccine clinics

Ottawa Public Health says its University of Ottawa COVID-19 vaccine clinic will reopen Wednesday after being closed since Jan. 28 because of traffic disruptions in the area from the ongoing park-in protest against pandemic rules.

The Lowertown Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub, which was also closed at the end of last week, will reopen as scheduled on Wednesday.