What's open and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Ottawa

For Ottawans looking to pick-up some food, last-minute gifts or who just want to enjoy a couple days on the town, here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day:

Grocery stores and malls

If the stockings need a few more treats or you need a last-minute gift, make sure you hit the mall before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Malls remain closed Christmas Day, but most retailers reopen for Boxing Day sales.

Grocery stores across the city close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen on Boxing Day.

If the dog eats the turkey or shopping plans fall through, many family restaurants are open across Ottawa on Christmas Day.

Museums and other fun stuff

Most museums in the city are open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day but closed on Christmas Day. Some hours might be limited so it's best to double-check times with each institution.

The Senate of Canada Building is open for tours every day except Christmas Day. Tickets can be reserved online.

The Kanata Leisure Centre and Wave Pool is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but open Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Sens Rink at the Canterbury Recreation Complex is closed Christmas Day but open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Free ice skating is available on a refrigerated ice at city hall on the Sens Rink of Dreams, every day.

City services

OC Transpo will operate on a reduced schedule from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020. Schedules are available online.

If Christmas Day is your regular garbage pickup day it will be moved to Boxing Day. Pickup for the rest of the week will be delayed by one day.

The city's service centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

LCBO and the Beer Store

To grab a last-minute bottle of wine before Christmas dinner or a few bottles of bubbly for a decadent brunch, the LCBO is open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m., but all stores are closed Christmas Day.

Some LCBO locations will be open on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including at the World Exchange Plaza and Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue.

Beer Store locations across the province also close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day. Some locations will be open on Boxing Day for limited hours, including 548 Montreal Rd. and 515 Somerset St. W., which will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.