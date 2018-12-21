What's open and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Ottawa

Hopefully your holiday shopping will be taken care of long beforehand, but whether you're rushing to the mall on Christmas Eve or looking for something open on Christmas Day in Ottawa, here's what's open and closed.

LCBO and the Beer Store

For that last minute bottle of wine, the LCBO is open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m., but most stores are closed after that until Dec. 27.

Two locations will be open on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the locations at 275 Rideau Street and 120 Riocan Avenue.

Beer Store locations across the province also close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day. Two locations, 1860 Bank St. and 515 Somerset St. will open on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but all other locations will be closed until Dec. 27.

Grocery stores and malls

If you forget a present for your sister-in-law or need a last-minute stocking stuffer, make sure you hit the mall before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Malls remain closed Christmas Day, but most retailers reopen for Boxing Day sales.

Grocery stores across the city close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen on Boxing Day.

City services