What's open and closed on Canada Day weekend in Ottawa

With Canada Day falling on a Saturday, holiday closures in Ottawa may look a little different this year. Some services will be closed July 1 while others will be closed on Monday, July 3.

City services

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection will not change the week of July 3.

The Trail Road waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; slightly fewer hours than normal.

On Monday, the 311 line will be open for urgent matters only.

All municipal client service centres and child-care centres are closed on Monday.

Travel and transit

Road closures around Ottawa's core generally start at 6 a.m. Saturday and last until early Sunday morning.

OC Transpo is offering free service Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday. The O-Train runs until 2 a.m.

There is a special Canada Day schedule with increased frequency in the evening. OC Transpo recommends its travel planner and warns that July 1 is usually a busy transit day.

Para Transpo is also free Saturday. It will accept reservations up to 2 a.m. and operate until 3 a.m.

OC Transpo's Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open fewer hours Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday, buses will operate on a Saturday schedule with enhanced service on select routes to or from Gatineau. The O-Train is on its regular weekday schedule.

All regular city parking rules apply Monday.

To get to LeBreton Flats on Canada Day, OC Transpo recommends using Lyon station. All trains will bypass Pimisi station between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday to manage crowds around the evening show and fireworks.

After the show, westbound trains still won't stop there. Buses will be going west from Albert and Booth streets.

People clap during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa July 1, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Shopping

The Rideau Centre (including its Farm Boy) and Tanger Outlets are open Canada Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bayshore, Billings Bridge, Carlingwood, Place d'Orléans and St. Laurent malls are closed Saturday.

The Loblaws on Isabella Street is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Canada Day. The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday as normal.

All other Loblaws locations in the city are closed Saturday.

The Whole Foods Market at Lansdowne Park is open Canada Day, but closing early at 6 p.m.

All of the above are open on regular hours on Monday.

All LCBO outlets will be closed on Canada Day

Select The Beer Store locations are open Saturday, including seven in Ottawa.

Recreation