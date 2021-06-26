What's open and closed for Canada Day in Ottawa

If you're looking to run some errands on Canada Day but aren't sure what will be open, here is a guide to help you along.

Grocery stores and malls

With Ontario moving into Step 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, malls will be able to reopen with some restrictions.

But most malls in Ottawa will be closed for Canada Day on Thursday. Only the Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A few grocery stores are open on Canada Day, including the Loblaws on Rideau Street and Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park. To be sure, check store hours before heading out to shop.

Alcohol

If you're hoping to have a cold and frothy one on Canada Day, you may need to stock up beforehand.

All LCBO locations will be closed on Thursday. Normal hours will resume on Friday.

Most Beer Store locations will also be closed for Canada Day, although a select few locations will be opened with limited hours. Check your local store hours to be sure.

COVID-19 testing centres

Three of Ottawa's COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Canada Day.

The Moodie Drive and Heron Road locations will be open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru testing centre on Coventry Road will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The North Grenville testing centre in Kemptville, Ont., will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

City services

OC Transpo will be offering free services on Canada Day, but will be using a Sunday schedule with some additional buses for busy routes.

The LRT will run on a reduced weekday schedule for the Confederation Line and Trillium Line bus service will run on a Saturday schedule. Both will have extended evening hours until 1 a.m.

If Canada Day is your regular garbage pickup day it will be moved to Friday, and if your regular pickup day is Friday then it will be moved to Saturday.

Street parking time limit rules will not be enforced on Thursday.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and city child-care services are closed for Canada Day.

The Site program office and supervised consumption site on Clarence Street is closed but its mobile van operates 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.