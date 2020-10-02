What's open and closed this Thanksgiving weekend

Here's where you can eat, drink, shop and visit this holiday Monday — and where you can't.

COVID-19 testing sites, some museums and shopping malls are open Monday

Storefronts in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood are reflected in a sign indicating the temporary closure of a business to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 24. Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Here's what's open and closed this Thanksgiving holiday Monday. Shopping, food and drink The Metro grocery store in the Glebe is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. All other Metros and Food Basics are closed.

IGA stores in Gatineau are open.

All Sobeys and FreshCo stores across the city will be closed Monday.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street and Isabella Street are open until 10 p.m. All other Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores are closed.

The ByWard Market is open regular hours.

Stores in the Glebe have been allowed to open on the Thanksgiving Monday since 2016, along with five other statutory holidays throughout the year. Check with individual businesses to see if they are open.

The Bayshore Shopping Centre, Hazeldean Mall, Place d'Orléans and St. Laurent Shopping Centre are all closed on Monday. The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Ottawa Beer Store locations are closed.

Call smaller, independent businesses for store hours. A playground on Oct. 6 in Ottawa's Hunt Club area, during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Priscilla Hwang/CBC) Galleries and museums Three museums which are normally closed on Mondays — the Museum of Nature, the National Gallery of Canada and the Canada Science and Technology Museum — will be open this Monday.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum and Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open Monday.

The Canadian War Museum and Canadian Museum of History is closed on Monday.

The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery at City Hall are closed.

All other City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed on Monday. People walk in the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on its first day open to the public after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic on July 18. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press) City of Ottawa services Ottawa City Hall and client service centres are closed on Monday. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday.

The city's 311 contact centre is open for any urgent matters. People can call 311, or 613-580-2400, and people with a hearing-related disability can call TTY: 613-580-2401. Green bin, recycling and garbage collection There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Thanksgiving pickup will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Road landfill will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday. Parking All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will still apply on Thanksgiving Day.

There's free parking at City Hall from Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 a.m. Transit service OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

The O-Train's Line 1 will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and there will be a replacement bus service for Line 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customer service centres at Place d'Orléans, Lincoln Fields and St. Laurent will be closed.

The transit agency's customer service line (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips by calling 613-244-7272. OC Transpo riders at Hurdman station on March 31. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC) Recreation services Some indoor and outdoor pools, weight and cardio rooms, will be open, but with modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.

Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled, but residents are advised to check with their facility to confirm. COVID-19 testing centres The Moodie Drive and Heron Road care clinics will be open with regular hours, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Brewer Arena test centre, and CHEO's centre there, is open with regular hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The drive-thru centre on Coventry Road will be closed Monday.

The clinic at Ray Friel Recreation Complex in Orléans isn't open. People line up outside a COVID-19 testing facility in Ottawa on Sept. 15. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press) Ottawa Public Health The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed Monday.

The Site Needle and Syringe Program office at 179 Clarence St., along with supervised consumption services, will be closed. The site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Dental clinics and the baby help line is closed.

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) Information Centre will be closed, but OPH's COVID-19 phone line (613-580-6744) is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Municipal child care services All municipal child care centres are closed. Library services All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.