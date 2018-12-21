What's open and closed this Thanksgiving weekend
Here's where you can eat, drink, shop and visit this holiday Monday — and where you can't.
Most malls are closed, but most museums are open on Monday
Here's what's open and closed this Thanksgiving holiday Monday.
Shopping, food and drink
- The Metro grocery store on Rideau Street is open 24 hours, while the store in the Glebe is open regular hours on Monday. All other Metros and Food Basics are closed.
- All IGA stores in Gatineau are open.
- All Sobeys and FreshCo stores across the city will be closed Monday.
- All Provigo and Maxi stores in Gatineau are open with regular hours.
- The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours and the Loblaws at Pretoria is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores are closed.
- The ByWard Market is open regular hours.
- Stores in the Glebe have been allowed to open on the Thanksgiving Monday since 2016, along with five other statutory holidays throughout the year. Check with individual businesses to see if they are open.
- The Bayshore Shopping Centre, Hazeldean Mall, Place d'Orléans and St. Laurent Shopping Centre are all closed on Monday. The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All LCBOs and Beer Stores are closed on Monday and will open with regular hours on Tuesday.
- SAQ stores are open, except locations inside closed malls that don't have access through either an outside door or open movie theatre.
- Call smaller, independent businesses for store hours.
Galleries and museums
- Three museums which are normally closed on Mondays — the Museum of Nature, the National Gallery of Canada and the Canada Science and Technology Museum — will be open this Monday.
- The Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History, Canada Aviation and Space Museum and Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open regular hours.
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame at City Hall are open.
- All other City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed on Monday.
City of Ottawa services
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres are closed on Monday. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday.
- The City's Provincial Offences Court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres. will be closed on Monday. Residents can call 311 for any urgent matters. People with a hearing-related disability can call TTY: 613-580-2401.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Thanksgiving pickup will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
Parking
- All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply.
Transit service
- OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customer service centres at Place d'Orléans, Lincoln Fields and St. Laurent will be closed.
- The Transit Information Centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips by calling 613-244-7272.
Recreation services
- Some pools, fitness centres and arenas will be open, but with modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.
- Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled, but residents are advices to check with their facility to confirm.
Ottawa Public Health
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed Monday.
- The Site Needle and Syringe Program office at 179 Clarence St., along with supervised consumption services, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The site mobile van will operate on a regular schedule from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- The Dental Clinics and Parenting in Ottawa drop-ins are closed.
- The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed. However, anyone can call and leave a message and inquiries will be responded to within one business day.
Municipal child care services
- All municipal child care centres are closed.
Library services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.