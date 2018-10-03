New

What's open and closed Thanksgiving 2018

From grocery stores to museums and LCBOs, as well as information on garbage pickup, here is what you should know about what services are open on the holiday Monday.

Most malls are closed, but museums are open

Businesses in the Glebe have been allowed to open on some statutory holidays for the last two years. (Michel Aspirot/CBC) Here's what's open and closed on the Thanksgiving holiday Monday. Shopping, food and drink The Metro grocery store on Rideau Street is open 24 hours, while the store in the Glebe is open regular hours on Monday. All other Metros and Food Basics are closed.

All IGA stores in Gatineau are open.

All Sobeys and FreshCo stores across the city will be closed Monday.

All Provigo and Maxi stores in Gatineau are open with regular hours.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 24 hours and the Loblaws at Pretoria is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores are closed.

The ByWard Market is open regular hours.

Stores in the Glebe have been allowed to open on the Thanksgiving Monday since 2016, along with five other statutory holidays throughout the year. Check with individual businesses to see if they are open.

The Bayshore Shopping Centre, Hazeldean Mall, Place d'Orléans, and St. Laurent Shopping Centre are all closed on Monday. The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All LCBOs and Beer Stores are closed on Monday and will open with regular hours on Tuesday.

Call smaller, independent businesses for store hours. Museums Three museums which are normally closed on Mondays — the Museum of Nature, the National Gallery of Canada and the Canada Science and Technology Museum — are open on Monday.

The Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of History, Canada Aviation and Space Museum and Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open regular hours. The Canadian Museum of History will remain open on Monday, along with all other museums across the city. (Ruby Buiza/CBC) City of Ottawa Services Ottawa City Hall and all seven client service centres are closed on Monday. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday.

The City's Provincial Offences Court, including the courts located at 100 Constellation Cres. will be closed on Monday. Residents can call 311 for any urgent matters. People with a hearing-related disability can call TTY: 613-580-2401. Green bin, recycling and garbage collection There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection. Thanksgiving pick-up will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Parking All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply. Transit service OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customer service centres at Lincoln Fields, Place d'Orléans and St. Laurent will be closed.

The Transit Information Centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips by calling 613-244-7272. OC Transpo urges riders who feel they've been made uncomfortable by other passengers to use the transit company's online, reporting tool, Transecure. (Stu Mills/CBC) Recreation services Some pools, fitness centres and arenas will be open, with modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.

Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled; however, people should check with their facility to confirm. Ottawa Public Health The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed Monday.

The Site Needle and Syringe Program office at 179 Clarence St., along with supervised consumption services, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The site mobile van will operate on a regular schedule from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Dental Clinics and Parenting in Ottawa drop-ins are closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed. However, anyone can call and leave a message and inquiries will be responded to within one business day. Cultural services The Karsh-Masson Gallery and Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall are open.

All other City of Ottawa arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed. Municipal child care services All municipal child care centres are closed. Library services All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.

