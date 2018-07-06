Skip to Main Content
Sorry, no campfires allowed: Burn ban in effect in Ottawa

Sorry, no campfires allowed: Burn ban in effect in Ottawa

All open-air fires are now prohibited in Ottawa, and that goes for property owners who already acquired fire permits.
CBC News ·
Your campfire will have to wait for wetter weather. After a lengthy heat wave, Ottawa Fire Services have banned open-air fires for the time being. (Shutterstock)

A burn ban is now in effect for the City of Ottawa.

All open-air fires are prohibited, including for property owners who already acquired open air fire permits.

The ban also includes agricultural burns, brush pile burns and campfires.

To report a fire while the ban is in effect, you can call the Ottawa Fire Services open-air fire line at 613-580-2880.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us