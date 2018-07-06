Sorry, no campfires allowed: Burn ban in effect in Ottawa
All open-air fires are now prohibited in Ottawa, and that goes for property owners who already acquired fire permits.
A burn ban is now in effect for the City of Ottawa.
All open-air fires are prohibited, including for property owners who already acquired open air fire permits.
The ban also includes agricultural burns, brush pile burns and campfires.
To report a fire while the ban is in effect, you can call the Ottawa Fire Services open-air fire line at 613-580-2880.