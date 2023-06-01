Record-breaking heat sparks burn bans, air quality statements

Fire departments in Ottawa and Pembroke have issued burn bans, and the Kingston area is under a special air quality statement, record-breaking heat in eastern Ontario.

A heat warning was issued for Ottawa and Prescott & Russell by Environment Canada and it remains in effect for Thursday and Friday.

Ottawa broke a temperature record when it hit 33.4 C Thursday, the hottest June 1 recorded in the city since Environment Canada's records began in 1872.

Friday is also expected to hit 33 C, with a humidex of 37. Overnight lows are also expected to be warm.

Highs are expected to dip back into the mid-20s for the weekend.

Is the weather normally like this in May? Check the CBC News Climate Dashboard to find out how today's temperatures compare to historical trends.

High levels of air pollution in eastern Ontario

The air quality statement says high levels of air pollution are possible in Belleville, Quinte, Northumberland, Kingston and Prince Edward due to the heat and sunshine, Environment Canada announced.

The risk is expected to be moderate throughout the day, with the possibility of short periods of high risk in the afternoon and into the evening.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk. Exposure to air pollution is particularly a concern for children, the elderly, and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease."

Extreme fire risk, burn bans

Fire officials have issued a burn ban for Ottawa and Pembroke. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC Ottawa)

Meanwhile, a large swath of eastern Ontario west of Ottawa is deemed to be at an extreme risk of fire, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The area of extreme risk extends from Carleton Place and includes the communities of Renfrew, Pembroke, Petawawa, Deep River, Almonte, Tweed, Eganville and more.

Ottawa's fire ban announced Wednesday prohibits all open-air fires, even on those properties that have a permit for one, the fire department said in a news release. That includes campfires, agricultural burns and brush pile burns.

There will be "zero tolerance enforcement" while the ban is in place, the fire department said.

Pembroke announced a similar ban Thursday.