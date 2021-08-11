Local public health officials mull Ontario vaccine passport

Public health officials in eastern Ontario say they see some use in the province adopting a COVID-19 vaccine passport as Quebec begins to roll out its own version.

It comes as more major events, sporting venues and other institutions opt to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from participants.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, said he believes the province should create a document that indicates a person's vaccination status.

"With the growing number of individuals and companies and institutions that are requiring and mandating [vaccination], they need something that is recognizable, not counterfeit-able ... to make their lives easy when they're screening people," he said.

Roumeliotis told Radio-Canada earlier this week a passport-style document would be "inevitable" and even imminent, but on Wednesday Ontario's Ministry of Health denied they're moving beyond providing vaccine receipts.

On Wednesday, Peel's medical officer of health said he's exploring a regional option for a vaccine certificate if Ontario doesn't create its own.

Passport in Quebec catches eyes in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has stopped short of calling for a vaccine passport, although deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney said he's heard concern from the business community — particularly that customers will go where they know others around them are immunized.

"My understanding is Ontario residents can go to Quebec and show their vaccination status. That's going to have a net impact on our businesses, where they're going to be potentially losing business," Moloughney told reporters Wednesday.

Moloughney said OPH would support businesses if they wanted to develop local initiatives or hold mobile vaccine clinics.

He said he's also worried about people trying to avoid Quebec's restrictions once the passport comes into effect Sept. 1 by crossing the Ottawa River.

"Potentially, unvaccinated people in Quebec who cannot access their non-essential venues will be coming here, which is a concern from a risk perspective for Ottawa."

Dr. Brent Moloughney, deputy medical officer of health for Ottawa, said he sees advantages to mandatory vaccine certificates to combat the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. (City of Ottawa/Zoom)

Moloughney said he sees value in a vaccine passport or certificate, given concerns about the more-contagious Delta variant and the fact doses went up after similar policies were announced in Quebec and B.C.

Michelle Groulx, executive director of the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas, said its members were surveyed on the issue and seem to be in favour.

"I'm hearing a lot of support for the introduction of vaccine passports in Ontario," Groulx said. "Mainly to avoid any future lockdowns or shutdowns or impacts on business but also to help protect patrons and staff."

Groulx said some businesses are concerned about backlash either way, and that any Ontario passport system should focus on moderate or high-risk business settings, as is the case in Quebec.

Concerns about liability, enforcement: CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said a national survey of its members showed no clear direction on vaccine certificates but instead raised many concerns.

Julie Kwiecinski, Ontario provincial affairs director for CFIB, said if businesses choose to require proof of vaccination, they could find themselves vulnerable to legal and human rights complaints.

"They don't have the team of lawyers. They don't have the HR department. They don't have the compliance department," she said. "Who's going to protect them when all is said and done?"

The federation is recommending against small businesses unilaterally creating vaccine mandates for customers or employees. Kweicinski said its members want governments to focus on preventing another lockdown during the fourth wave and support those still facing capacity restrictions.

"We are concerned about small businesses who were the mask police now becoming the vaccination police," Kwiecinski said.