Ottawa Public Health is asking people 90 and older who became eligible mid-week to be vaccinated to now wait for the province's online system to launch Monday before booking an appointment.

Lineups formed outside the Nepean Sportsplex in the city's west end Friday, where COVID-19 vaccines were being administered to the oldest Ottawans.

The city said some people were showing up without appointments, however, while others were arriving too early.

While appointment bookings for anyone 90 and older began on Wednesday, the city said in a release Friday that "all available appointments have been booked."

Vaccination appointments have been successfully booked for many residents ages 90+.<br>Additional appointments will be available March 15 with the launch of <a href="https://twitter.com/ONgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONgov</a>'s booking system.<br>If you are in this age group, appointment bookings will resume on Monday. <a href="https://t.co/z9U0gmhUPS">https://t.co/z9U0gmhUPS</a> <a href="https://t.co/r09qTtLCsr">pic.twitter.com/r09qTtLCsr</a> —@ottawacity

People without appointments will not be let into the vaccine clinic, the city said.

Those who do have appointments should arrive five to 10 minutes before, and anyone who shows up earlier should wait in their car.

High-priority clinics still running

Officials are also asking people to stop calling to book an appointment through the city, with appointments fully booked at the Nepean Sportsplex until Tuesday.

Pop-up clinics are still available for residents 80 and older and those receiving chronic home care who live in a high-priority neighbourhood.

People wait outside the Nepean Sportsplex for their vaccinations. The City of Ottawa says all appointments for the weekend have now been snatched up. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

Patient-facing health-care workers can also still pre-register for a vaccination appointment on OPH's website.

Everyone else who's eligible, including those 80 and older, should schedule their shots through the province's online and phone booking system, which is supposed to launch at some point Monday.

People will need to provide provide either an email address or cell phone number, as well as their health card number.

After that, people will be able to select a nearby vaccination centre and choose a time slot from the available appointments.

They will then receive an email with a confirmation code.