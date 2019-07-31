Ontario strawberries rebound 'with a vengeance' after cold, wet spring

Berry farmers in Ontario are celebrating a bumper strawberry crop after a late start to the growing season.

According to Berry Growers of Ontario, field strawberries are usually found May through October, but a cold, wet spring delayed that timetable by a couple of weeks.

Ottawa farmer Suzie Miller said she was worried at first, but things quickly turned around.

"We thought it was going to be a bust because the spring we had — I mean, it was awful. But boy oh boy, when [the strawberries] came in, they came in with a vengeance," she said.

"I would say we had our best crop ever."





"We sort of held our breath when we got going," she said.



The general manager of Berry Growers of Ontario said many farmers in the national capital region — and across Ontario — share Miller's experience.



"Talking to growers in the Ottawa area, they've had one of the best crops they've had in years," said Kevin Schooley.



"The only sad part that I hear from growers is that they weren't able to pick all that fruit."



Schooley said today berry farmers are paying close attention to changes in climate and adapting to unpredictable weather to protect their crops, such as employing tile drainage and irrigation.



"It's definitely on people's minds," he said. "But they're fairly resilient ... and prepared for some of these changes."



Schooley said as the strawberry season winds down, berry farmers are now focusing their efforts on harvesting their raspberries and blueberries.