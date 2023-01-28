Ontario Soccer hopes body cameras can rein in ref abuse

Ontario's soccer association hopes a pilot project to outfit referees with body cameras will deter abuse at children's games.

Johnny Misley, CEO of Ontario Soccer, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning the province is "losing referees at an alarming rate."

"We're finding out that the number one reason, by far, is because of referee abuse," said Misley.

Verbal abuse and even physical assault, including an incident last year where a red-carded player chased a referee around the field with a machete, were key incidents that led to the pilot project, he added.

As a result, Ontario Soccer's board approved a plan for the next two years to help change the culture and institute zero tolerance for abuse. In part, starting July 1, the organization will launch a pilot in some locations to see if referee body cameras can act as a deterrent for bad behaviour.

"To have referees wearing ... body cams is a pretty sad statement of where our society has come to," said Misley.

Eastern Ontario District Soccer Association president Keith Penny said he'd be in favour of trying the body camera program in the Ottawa area in future seasons. He said abuse cases against game officials have become more frequent and intense.

He noted many of the referees are also minors.

"To have adult people yell at them and threaten them is so appalling," said Penny. "That is not what we represent."

Younger players, worse abuse, former ref says

Former referee Nelson Mahmoudi said he has seen some referees leave "because of how traumatic their experiences were," and he is happy to see an effort made to protect current and future refs.

Mahmoudi, who worked as a referee beginning when he was a teenager, said he faced swearing, yelling and shoving. As a general rule, the younger the players, the more vitriolic the abuse.

"I absolutely despise refereeing the U-11, U-10, U-8," he said. "Those would be the ones that truly had the worst behaved parents and coaches because, to them, they see their kids as the next Lionel Messi.

"The parents are yelling at you, the coaches are yelling at you, and the kids are just confused because they're trying to pick dandelions with their friends."

Even when he was 14 or 15, he recalls grown parents and coaches would hurl insults at him when they believed he made a bad call. He felt demeaned and belittled.

"You're a kid, an actual child, being in charge of this match, and people are saying you're terrible at what you do," he said.

"It wears on you."

A spokesperson for Ontario's minister of travel, tourism and sports issued a statement saying the minister welcomed the initiative to help create a "harm-free environment" in sport.

"It is unacceptable and disappointing to hear reports of young referees facing abuse. All participating in sports, including referees, should be in an environment that is free of discrimination and abuse," the statement read.

Mahmoudi said his worst experiences were in the Toronto area and Ottawa games were a bit more "docile." Still, verbal abuse could be expected weekly.

He said he's glad to see Ontario Soccer making an effort to curb abuse. Body cameras could provide visual evidence, he noted, though he warned they can also distort an altercation. He'd also like to see even stronger penalties for clubs with repeat offenders.

"If a club is notorious to have parents that won't shut their mouth or coaches that are extremely abusive, have larger fines for them," he suggested. "They're going to feel the pinch if they don't smarten up.

Penny said there are ongoing discussions about ramping up penalties. He said the most important thing is talking with teams and parents to change the culture of the sport.